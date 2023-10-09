Study: Majority of Filipinos Believe AI Will Impact Future Jobs

A study from LinkedIn revealed that 76% of Filipinos believe that AI will impact their future jobs. 84% are ready to discuss this with their supervisors. 55% of the workforce in the Philippines currently uses generative AI. The skill sets required for success have transformed by 25% globally since 2015.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More than three-quarters in the Philippines feel confident about using AI tools, finds LinkedInThe study of 1,500+ marketing professionals across the globe, including over 700 in APAC (the Philippines, Australia, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore), reveals that the majority of marketers in the Philippines (82%) believe AI will significantly change how they work in the next year, and 53% hope it will help them be more productive. The research found that 88% believe AI will support their work and help create space for teams to think innovatively.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Philippines forms task force to monitor Filipinos in IsraelIn an advisory Saturday evening, the DMW said the agency, the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv, and the Migrant Workers Office in Israel are closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos there.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

When Filipinos from Gaza come to the Philippines, they might not want to stay for goodThere are 24 Filipino families in the besieged Palestinian territory who want to come to the Philippines

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

First Batch of Filipinos Repatriated from Conflict-Torn Gaza Arrives in the PhilippinesThe first batch of Filipinos repatriated from conflict-torn Gaza arrived in the Philippines on Friday, Rod Vega reported on Super Radyo dzBB.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Philippines urges Filipinos in Gaza to mull repatriationThe Department of Foreign Affairs says the Philippine government is 'using diplomacy' to help Filipinos and their local spouses and children exit Gaza, which is under a blockade. At least 70 people are seeking repatriation.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Philippines to use diplomacy to bring home Filipinos from GazaThe wRap highlights: Israel-Hamas conflict, PSA data breach, Maggie Wilson

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »