Study: Israel-Hamas War get 90% negative online mentions in PHL; Capstone-Intel calls on national government to expedite repatriation of Pinoys

This was followed by another report from the newscast, which narrated how a Filipino caregiver survived and protected the elderly when Hamas members forcibly entered their home. It received a total of 6,046.8 engagement score.
Said news report highlighted the third-most captivating story, which had an Israeli official praising a Filipina nurse who tragically perished during the Israel-Hamas strife. The deputy mayor of Jerusalem disclosed that the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) declined to evacuate without her elderly patient. The story yielded a total of 2,131.9 engagement score, according to Capstone-Intel’s data.
Upon analyzing the intensity of the topic’s online mentions, along with the top posts, Capstone-Intel said that it is high time that the national government and attached agencies concerned with the issue start expediting their efforts of bringing home all other OFWs to minimize casualties brought by the raging war in Israel.
However, throughout the duration of the study, Capstone-Intel data failed to find any Palestine-related news, which showed that Israel-related stories dominated coverage from Philippine media agencies.
“The 90 percent negative mentions across social and nonsocial media platforms, along with the top engaging posts about the topic in the Philippines, show how worried Filipinos are about the state of OFWs, and even locals in Israel,” Capstone-Intel said. “This has to be acted upon immediately, and ensure that they are safe enough from the rubbles of the raging war.”
