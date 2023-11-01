Study: Israel-Hamas War get 90% negative online mentions in PHL; Capstone-Intel calls on national government to expedite repatriation of Pinoys

This was followed by another report from the newscast, which narrated how a Filipino caregiver survived and protected the elderly when Hamas members forcibly entered their home. It received a total of 6,046.8 engagement score.

Said news report highlighted the third-most captivating story, which had an Israeli official praising a Filipina nurse who tragically perished during the Israel-Hamas strife. The deputy mayor of Jerusalem disclosed that the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) declined to evacuate without her elderly patient. The story yielded a total of 2,131.9 engagement score, according to Capstone-Intel’s data.

Upon analyzing the intensity of the topic’s online mentions, along with the top posts, Capstone-Intel said that it is high time that the national government and attached agencies concerned with the issue start expediting their efforts of bringing home all other OFWs to minimize casualties brought by the raging war in Israel.

However, throughout the duration of the study, Capstone-Intel data failed to find any Palestine-related news, which showed that Israel-related stories dominated coverage from Philippine media agencies.

“The 90 percent negative mentions across social and nonsocial media platforms, along with the top engaging posts about the topic in the Philippines, show how worried Filipinos are about the state of OFWs, and even locals in Israel,” Capstone-Intel said. “This has to be acted upon immediately, and ensure that they are safe enough from the rubbles of the raging war.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANCALERTS: How so many Thai workers became Hamas victimsIsrael has said 54 Thais are among the estimated 220 people being held hostage by Hamas.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Israel presses Gaza incursion, vows no ceasefire with HamasDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Israel-Hamas war latest: Troops advance in Gaza, ‘impossible’ hospital evacuation and regional warningsIsraeli troops have advanced more than two miles into Gaza in their expanding ground operation, a CNN analysis has found, as aid groups warned civil order is breaking down and hospitals grapple with “impossible” orders to evacuate patients.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: UN envoy says Israel-Hamas war is spilling into Syria, adding to growing instability thereUNITED NATIONS—The Israel-Hamas war is spilling into Syria, fueled by growing instability, violence and a lack of progress toward a political solution to its 12-year conflict, the United Nations special envoy for the country said Monday.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe tunnels are a prime objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, following its deadly surprise attack on southern Israel three weeks ago

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas 'will not happen', as the UN warned not enough aid was coming in to meet 'unprecedented humanitarian needs'.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕