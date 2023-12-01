Students in Bataan National High School Promote Healthy Eating Habits

It is 7 in the morning and the more than 1,500 students of Bataan National High School (BNHS) performed what has become their daily routine – gather together on school grounds, sing the national anthem and the provincial hymn, recite the country’s patriotic oath, and finally, dance. Provincial and municipal nutritionists of Bataan conduct 'Nutrition Seminar' to teach parents how to prepare healthy meals for their children.
NBTC Regional Championships to Bring High School Basketball to ProvincesThe National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) will be bringing the best of the high school basketball play to the provinces as the inaugural NBTC Regional Championships kicks off next year.
Three School Children Drown After Skipping School for a SwimThree classmates drowned after skipping school for a swim in a river in Mandug, Davao City. The victims were found dead by rescuers from the 911 emergency response outfit of the Davao City government. Witnesses reported that the victims were drowned when the water level in the river suddenly rose while they were swimming naked. The bodies of the three children were handed over to their parents, leaving them shocked as they believed their kids were in school last Friday.
