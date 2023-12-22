Student Kills 14 in Prague University Shooting

A 24-year-old student killed 14 people and wounded 25 at a Prague university on Thursday in the Czech Republic's worst shooting in decades. The attacker was later eliminated by authorities. The shooting occurred at the Faculty of Arts in central Prague, leading to evacuations and a massive response by armed police.





