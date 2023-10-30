Struggling through the years

I HAVE TO ADMIT, like some of us, that each day of my life is a struggle, a deliberate move to survive what with the ever-increasing cost of living and the pressures accompanying it.One writer wrote: Life is a breeze without probably experiencing hardship and challenges.In my case, writing columns twice weekly for Sun Star Pampanga has helped me maintain my balance and sanity as it required physically writing the pieces and send them over prior to the set deadline.

Calara and later, Engr. Rey Liwanag and his man Friday, Lino Sanchez, Jr. This can be said of Rosan S. Paquia, EnP who is supportive of my endeavour.I also have the privilege of having as a brother, broadcaster Perry R. Pangan, who is always ready to tide me over. To these people, I owe a huge debt of gratitude.This is not an autobiography, rather it is a narrative of my life’s remembrances of things past.

Poll bets eyed for DQ reach 12SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Dabawenyo navigates JCI Philippines in 2024SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

JCI Lakambini Davao: CHArging ForwardSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Lay minister stabbed while praying novena inside chapel in Alcoy townSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Global shipping made easy with Airspeed international servicesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank's Bank of the Year awards cement its status as one of big players in banking industrySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕