Strong Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Killing Couple

A strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the southern Philippines, killing a married couple and causing damage to buildings. The quake was felt across a wide area of the island.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆89. PhilstarNews »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
BUSİNESSMİRROR: Death toll from strong earthquake that shook Afghanistan reaches over 2,000A broader look at today’s business
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Death toll rises to seven in Philippines earthquakeThe death toll from a strong earthquake off the southern Philippines rose to seven on Saturday, while rescuers also searched for two people feared buried beneath a landslide.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: President Marcos Jr. Provides Updates on Philippines Earthquake ResponseWhile at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' summit in San Francisco, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains involved in overseeing the situation in the Philippines following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Davao Occidental.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
RAPPLERDOTCOM: Residents panic as strong earthquake jolts Davao Occidental(1st UPDATE) The magnitude 6.1 earthquake is felt in many parts of Mindanao
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
MLASTANDARD: Post-pandemic, drivers and merchants in the Philippines still going strong on GrabBy Grace Vera Cruz, Country Head of Grab Philippines While we saw a surge in activity during the pandemic, Grab’s
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
MANİLABULLETİN: Combating cyber fraud in the Philippines: New initiatives unveiled at Cybersphere Philippines Forum 2023The pandemic has fast-tracked the digital transformation of the Philippines. In 2022, around 85 million Filipinos are active internet users, spending an average of 11 hours a day online. Online purchasing and e-wallet usage have surged, making the Philippines a burgeoning digital economy valued at 2.08 trillion pesos, or 9.4% of its GDP.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »