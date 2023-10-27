STRENGTHENING SUSTAINABLE PARTNERSHIPS | MPIC and JBIC sign MOU for PHL’s green future

From left: MPIC Executive Vice President and Chief Finance, Risk & Sustainability Officer, Chaye Cabal Revilla, MPIC Chairman, President and CEO, Manuel V.

The signing of the MOU is closely aligned with the priorities of the Government of the Philippines and MPIC. The Government of the Philippines, as part of its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 75% with international support by 2030, highlighted the enhancement of critical infrastructure, including electricity, public transportation, water and sewerage, medical care, and agriculture.

MPIC's Chairman, President, and CEO, Manuel V. Pangilinan led the signing alongside Chaye Cabal Revilla of MPIC; Mr. SUZUKI Ryuta, Director General and Mr. SAGAWA Hiroshi, Director of Division 1 of New Energy and Power Finance Department II of JBIC; and Mr. KISHIOKA Masashi, Chief Representative of JBIC Representative Office in Manila.

“We are committed to developing a sustainable future for the Philippines. Our collaboration with JBIC, a renowned institution, reinforces our resolve to develop efficient, environmentally conscious infrastructure that will not only strengthen the foundation of our nation but also contribute to global sustainability efforts. Together, we aim to pioneer responsible infrastructure development, and this MOU signifies our collective dedication to this cause,” said MPIC’s Chairman, Manuel V.

This collaborative endeavor further aligns with the commitment of the Republic of the Philippines and the Government of Japan to work together on the "Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC)" concept. In addition, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio have recognized Japan's capacity-building initiatives and private-sector enterprise support for introducing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Philippines as part of the country's energy transition.

