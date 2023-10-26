STRENGTH, RELIABILITY, ENDEARMENT | Recent wins cement Globe’s Mobile leadership

Cementing its network supremacy, Globe has been honored as the Most Reliable Mobile Network in the Philippines for five consecutive quarters by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis. This prestigious recognition, based on rigorous analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data, highlights Globe’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch service to its customers.

Globe’s mobile leadership is further evidenced by its nearly 54 million registered SIMs as of July 30, a figure that surpasses its nearest competition by over 1.2 million. The achievement was a result of the company’s relentless pursuit to help customers comply with the SIM Registration Act.

“These recognitions are a testament to our dedication to our customers and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the telecommunications industry. We are humbled by these honors and remain steadfast in our mission to provide unparalleled service, value, and convenience,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO. headtopics.com

Globe’s recent achievements stand as proof of its dedication to excellence and its unwavering commitment to its customers. Whether it’s network reliability, brand strength, sustainability initiatives, or customer endearment, Globe’s leadership is evident in every aspect of its operations, making it a true leader in the Philippine mobile industry.

