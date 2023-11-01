Storm Ciaran triggers weather alert in northwestern Europe

In France, the storm was even expected to unleash winds of up to 170 kilometers (106 miles) per hour, notably on the coastlines of Brittany and Normandy in the northwest, Meteo-France forecaster Francois Gourand warned on Tuesday.Ciaran is expected to hit Brittany before midnight Wednesday, with winds of up to 150 kmph on the coast, and 130 kmph inland with a second, more violent, storm phase following some hours later.

Eurostar, expecting disruptions and slowdowns, told AFP it was recommending that passengers delay any trips planned for Thursday. Coastal flooding is likely from early Thursday, Olivier Caumont, also at Meteo-France, told reporters, with waves possibly rising up to 10 metres (33 feet).

"All we can do is to lie low and keep our fingers crossed," said Olivier Laban, president of the shellfish farming committee in the Arcachon basin in France's southwest. Storm Ciaran comes less than two weeks after Storm Babet claimed five lives in the UK in heavy flooding and high winds.

Flooding due to heavy rain has already seen some 12,000 sandbags deployed in the east of Northern Ireland. In neighboring Netherlands, the weather service issued a code yellow alert for Thursday, while motorists were advised to work from home to avoid traffic jams.Ciaran's impact could be felt as far south as Spain, where wind speeds of up to 90 kph were expected for Thursday.

