Storm Ciaran triggers weather alert in northwestern Europe

A child walks in a puddle of water after heavy rains ahead of storm Ciaran on November 1, 2023, in Arcachon, south-western France. (PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP)A total of 17 departments along the French coast, from the Gironde region to the northern Hauts de France, will be on the lower category orange alert.

In France, the storm was even expected to unleash winds of up to 170 kilometres (106 miles) per hour, notably on the coastlines of Brittany and Normandy in the northwest, Meteo-France forecaster Francois Gourand warned on Tuesday.Ciaran is expected to hit Brittany before midnight Wednesday, with winds of up to 150 kmph on the coast, and 130 kmph inland with a second, more violent, storm phase following some hours later.

National rail operator SNCF has stopped regional trains in the most affected areas, and also cancelled a number of high-speed TGV rail services. The airport in Brest, western Brittany, will be closed from Wednesday late afternoon to early Thursday, and most ferry traffic to Breton islands is to be stopped.Coastal flooding is likely from early Thursday, Olivier Caumont, also at Meteo-France, told reporters, with waves possibly rising up to 10 metres (33 feet).

In Britain Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said"significant flooding" was possible, warning people to stay away from swollen rivers and motorists not to drive through flood water.

"Some parts of south Wales and southwest England may see 80 mm (more than three inches) of rain," said Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri.

