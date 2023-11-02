Stocks rally and dollar drop on hopes Fed rates have peaked

Analysts said Powell's use of "financial" was significant, as it acknowledged that it was not just credit that was tightening, with surging Treasury yields being seen as financial markets helping the Fed do its heavy lifting.

Since peaking at more than seven percent in June 2022, inflation as measured by the Fed's favoured yardstick has slowed by more than half -- although it remains stuck firmly above three percent.Observers said investors were left sceptical that the bank would lift borrowing costs again, even after Powell said decision-makers kept the possibility alive.

"While Powell tried to signal a hawkish hold, there was a sense that the Fed has come to an end of its rate hike cycle, with little being read out of the strong third-quarter gross domestic product report or the blowout September jobs numbers," said Saxo's Redmond Wong.

The prospect of a softer dollar and easier financial conditions for companies pushed up crude, which is priced in the greenback. More Filipinos, especially of the younger generation, are taking part-time jobs in a bid to bolster their income and attain...

The Asian Development Bank is providing a loan amounting to $12 million for Buskowitz Solar Inc. to support the development...

