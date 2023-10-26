Stocks fall on new interest rate hike, Middle East worries

Stocks fell Thursday as investors anticipated another round of interest rate hikes which the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced after the trading hours.

Plopenio said worries over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East were also keeping investors on the sidelines. A warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a ground invasion of Gaza was being prepared fanned a rush to safe-haven assets and sent crude up more than two percent Wednesday, with traders concerned about supplies from the crude-rich region. Both main contracts extended gains in early European trade.

Data later in the day is expected to show US gross domestic product expanded heartily in the third quarter but there is a worry that with borrowing costs at two-decade highs and oil elevated, a contraction could follow in the new year. headtopics.com

“This is where the rubber meets the road. A recession would result in higher unemployment, less consumer spending, slower gross domestic product growth and lower earnings, which implies lower stock prices.”

Asia fared barely any better, with Tokyo and Seoul each down more than two percent, while Sydney, Mumbai, Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Jakarta and Manila were also in the red. Traders are keeping close tabs on Japanese authorities as the yen sits at a one-year low against the dollar, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying officials were watching currency moves with a high sense of urgency. headtopics.com

