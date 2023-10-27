Stock index fell below 6,000 level Friday

The Philippine Stock Exchange index fell below the 6,000 level Friday as investors digested the 25 basis-point-rate hike implemented by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The 30-company bellwether lost 56.50 points, or 0.94 percent, to end the week at 5,961.90, while the broader all-shares index dropped 19.55 points, or 0.60 percent, to settle at 3,246.47. All sectoral indices ended in the red as the BSP resumed its hawkish stance by delivering an off-cycle rate hike to bring back inflation to the target range.

Regina Capital and Development Corp head of sales Luis Limlingan said investors also evaluated the slew of corporate earnings that came out on Friday.

