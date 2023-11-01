Still removing shoes at NAIA for airport security checks? Here’s why.

of suspected drug smuggling, the policy was recently suspended while the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is reviewing its necessity.OTS spokesperson Kim Marquez explained that the suspension of the no-shoes policy is still in effect. In fact, passengers passing through the walk-through X-ray machines no longer need to take off their shoes.

In particular, the limitations are for the advanced imaging technology (AIT) machines – the large, circular screening machines at the final security check areas. It’s also the same “see-through X-ray machine” mentioned by the passenger that reached out to Rappler.A passenger walks toward the AIT machine seen in the far right. Office for Transportation Security video screenshot.

Since November 2021, there have been six AIT units spread across NAIA’s different terminals – one unit at Terminal 1, two at Terminal 2, and three at Terminal 3. However, not all passengers are required to pass through an AIT machine.

Passengers flying to destinations that impose redundancy screening – such as the United States – may also be asked to remove their footwear at airline-manned checkpoints. (READ:If you’ll be traveling to the airport anytime soon, watch this video by the OTS to find out how to prepare for security checkpoints.Airport authorities are still figuring out a way for passengers to pass through security checkpoints without the hassle of removing their shoes.

Buying new machines using the government’s budget will be tough too, given the massive infrastructure projects taking up most of the. Out of the P214.3 billion allocated for the transportation department under the proposed 2024 national budget, the OTS will have P993.7 million to purchase machinery and equipment.

