Stay at Willow House, a Stylish and Cozy Marikina Home

Bring a close group of friends or family to Willow House, a stylish but cozy Marikina home complete with an outdoor patio and pool. Once we stepped inside the grand wooden front doors, we were proven quite right – The Willow House was one of the most beautiful home AirBnbs we’ve seen! The spacious first level boasts of an open floor plan, consisting of a living room, dining area, and open kitchen, brightly lit by the ceiling-to-floor French glass windows and sliding doors.
The stylish home seamlessly merges industrial-modern interiors with classic, Parisian elements; it felt very luxurious, but not uncomfortable
