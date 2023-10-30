State-of-the-art data hall unveiled in Makati City

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines has unveiled its newest data hall in the heart of Makati City to address the surging demand for data storage solutions.

This state-of-the-art standalone facility boasts of a 1.2MW capacity, translating to roughly 100 high-density racks, and is equipped to support loads from 5 to 12kw. As a carrier-neutral facility, STT Makati offers various connectivity avenues, giving clients unmatched flexibility and bespoke connectivity solutions.

Designed to Tier 3 data center standard of at least 99.982% expected uptime, the facility employs multiple redundancy measures to ensure all critical systems are highly reliable. It also features eco-friendly ventilation and air conditioning systems, and champions sustainable practices through the use of recycled materials and energy-efficient equipment, a rainwater catchment system, and solar panels to generate energy. headtopics.com

STT Makati is equipped with the highest level of physical security, with several layers of protection from the outside in. It also has an innate advantage being a standalone facility, compared to other facilities in shared spaces.

The facility is also built with reliable power and cooling infrastructures, fit for the Philippines’ challenging weather patterns, and fortified with top-tier security measures, offering clients an unmatched blend of digital and physical safeguards. headtopics.com

“The completion of our new data hall in STT Makati is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation. This facility offers an opportunity for businesses to enjoy the advantages of having collocation space in a next-generation, hyperscaler grade data center for a fraction of the cost,” said Carlo Malana, STT GDC Philippines President and CEO.

