Give us a higher budget, asked faculty and student leaders of state universities and colleges (SUCs) recently, by realigning the billions of pesos in confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) budgeted for next year.

While the House of Representatives already approved the P100.882-billion appropriation for SUCs in the 2024 budget, this is lower by P6.155 billion, or 5.75 percent, than this year’s P107.0297-billion allocation.

Students, faculty and staff regents, student councils and publications, and faculty and employees’ unions of four SUCs, namely University of the Philippines, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Philippine Normal University and Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology, signed a joint statement recently calling on the House and the Senate to restore the budget cut and even increase the higher education spending for next year. headtopics.com

“Excessive and unnecessary confidential and intelligence funds should be redirected to revamp our educational institutions and sustain efforts to recalibrate and provide long-term holistic learning to Filipino youth from all walks of life,” they said.Among the problems of SUCs is that teachers have no job security due to the lack of plantilla positions in the government.

The lack of permanent teaching positions results in heavier workload for instructors, professors, including teaching assistants and fellows, the SUCs lamented. The PUP, for instance, faces the dire prospect of a P3.9-billion budget cut from the P6.9-billion proposal of the university. headtopics.com

Among the challenges at the university are the shortages in classrooms and laboratories, the lack of spaces for learning and organizations, and frequent power outages.

