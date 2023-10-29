Starlink internet for 'recognized' organizations in Gaza: Musk

This photograph taken on Sept. 25, 2022, shows an antenna of the Starlink satellite-based broadband system donated by the US tech billionaire Elon Musk in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Billionaire Elon Musk said on October 28, 2023, that his Starlink satellite internet provider service would support internet access for"internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza," which have faced a telecommunications blackout since October 27.

Musk, who owns Starlink operator SpaceX, was responding to a post by US Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in which she called the communications blackout in Gaza "unacceptable". Head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We could really benefit from Starlink to try getting in touch with our staff and health facilities in Gaza. How can we make it happen?"

"Hospitals and humanitarian operations can't continue without communications," Lynn Hastings, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, wrote on X. The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, including 3,500 children. headtopics.com

The network, which helps increasingly high-tech soldiers to operate in areas where other means of communication are down, is a key battlefield tool for Kyiv. "There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor," Musk wrote on X.



