Starbucks PH unveils holiday food, drinks for 2023

New items on the menu include sweet treats such as Chocolate Toffee Nut Roulade, Pistachio Cake, Mango Tiramisu Cheesecake, and Mont Blanc Cheesecake. Also available are savory options such as Cacio E Pepe Croissant, Casarecce with Miso Butter Salmon, Chicken Pot Pie, and Turkey Ham, Egg, and Mozzarella on Cranberry Pecan Bread.
Meanwhile, Starbucks Philippines' holiday merchandise include mugs, a desk calendar, cold cups, tumblers, and other lifestyle items.The holiday food and beverage collection was released days after Starbucks Philippines unveiled its new planners and other items.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHILSTARNEWS: Long queues, delays in canvassing force teachers to work overtime during BSKE 2023The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) said its hotlines for the BSKE were “barraged” with complaints from teachers who were kept waiting for hours at their respective polling places and canvassing sites.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕