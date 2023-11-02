Starbucks PH unveils holiday food, drinks for 2023

New items on the menu include sweet treats such as Chocolate Toffee Nut Roulade, Pistachio Cake, Mango Tiramisu Cheesecake, and Mont Blanc Cheesecake. Also available are savory options such as Cacio E Pepe Croissant, Casarecce with Miso Butter Salmon, Chicken Pot Pie, and Turkey Ham, Egg, and Mozzarella on Cranberry Pecan Bread.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Philippines' holiday merchandise include mugs, a desk calendar, cold cups, tumblers, and other lifestyle items.The holiday food and beverage collection was released days after Starbucks Philippines unveiled its new planners and other items.

