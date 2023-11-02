Star Music drops video for Kio Priest's 'cool with u'

Watch more News on iWantTFC Released last July, "cool with u," which was also composed by Kio, tells the story of finding someone who would offer their love despite the insecurities and flaws of oneself.

“It’s a song about finding people who make you feel safe. May you have less noise in your head and it’s okay to depend on someone or a few extra peeps,” he said in a previous statement.Raised in Daet Camarines Norte, Kio moved to Manila to pursue a career in music. He has written songs for Nadine Lustre, James Reid, Enchong Dee, and many others. He also ventured into writing commercial jingles.

