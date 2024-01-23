Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer Breaks College Basketball Record for Wins

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer waves to the crowd after breaking the college basketball record for wins with her team’s victory over Oregon State in an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday in Stanford, California. Tara VanDerveer’s face shined in every corner of Maples Pavilion with that very message. Yes, the Stanford Hall of Famer now stands atop major college basketball as the winningest coach of all time. “Today was just so wonderful,” VanDerveer said.

Even though she had to text her 96-year-old mother Rita they’d need to cancel a scheduled bridge game because of all the postgame festivities to celebrate her. “… It is a big number and I’m very appreciative of the great players I’ve coached and the great places I’ve been and the attention it’s brought to women’s basketball.” Just as those who love her so hoped it would turn out, VanDerveer passed former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski with her 1,203rd career victory at home in Maples when No. 8 Stanford beat Oregon State 65-5





