Stable employment and sustainable livelihood crucial for success of Pambansang Pabahay program

A stable employment and sustainable livelihood for the beneficiaries of the Marcos administration’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) are crucial to the success and sustainability of the program, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar emphasized the importance of having sources of income for the beneficiaries, stating that the Pambansang Pabahay will be more sustainable with stable livelihood or employment.
Acuzar signed a memorandum of agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for the skills training of the beneficiaries, highlighting that 4PH aims to provide not only housing units but also the capacity for the beneficiaries to sustain it. With relevant skills, the beneficiaries can establish livelihood or find stable jobs within the government housing projects' vicinities
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »