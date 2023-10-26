ST Telemedia to start operations of Makati data hall in November

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines said Thursday it expects the full-scale operations of its newest data hall in Makati City by November to serve the surging demand for data storage solutions.

“The completion of our new data hall in STT Makati is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation,” said STT GDC Philippines president and chief executive Carlo Malana.“This facility offers an opportunity for businesses to enjoy the advantages of having collocation space in a next-generation, hyperscaler grade data center for a fraction of the cost,” he said.

STT Makati’s newest data hall is set to be completed in October, with full-scale operations expected by November 2023. The state-of-the-art standalone facility boasts of a 1.2-megawatt capacity, translating to roughly 100 high-density racks and is equipped to support loads from 5 to 12kw. headtopics.com

As a carrier-neutral facility, STT Makati offers various connectivity avenues, giving clients unmatched flexibility and bespoke connectivity solutions. Designed to Tier 3 data center standard of at least 99.982 percent expected uptime, the facility employs multiple redundancy measures to ensure all critical systems are highly reliable.

It also features eco-friendly ventilation and air conditioning systems, and champions sustainable practices through the use of recycled materials and energy-efficient equipment, a rainwater catchment system, and solar panels to generate energy. headtopics.com

STT Makati is equipped with the highest level of physical security, with several layers of protection from the outside in. It also has an innate advantage being a standalone facility, compared to other facilities in shared spaces.

