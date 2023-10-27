SSS runs after delinquent employers

THE Social Security System (SSS) has called the attention of a trucking company in Manila for alleged non-remittance of its workers’ premium payments.

Under the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) campaign, Binondo branch head Lazaro Canals, along with Tondo branch account officer John Daniel Wong, served notices of violation to six delinquent employers, including the trucking company.

Four business establishments failed to remit a total of P2.71 million in unpaid contributions with penalties for their 79 employees, while the two employers did not report their business with seven employees to the SSS. headtopics.com

The SSS ordered the erring employers to settle their delinquencies within 15 days after receiving the written notices, lest the state pension fund would file criminal cases against them.

