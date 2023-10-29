SSL: St. Benilde rallies past UST in 5 sets to force decider

MANILA -- NCAA champion College of St. Benilde turned back the University of Santo Tomas in five sets to force a deciding game in the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinal on Saturday.

The Lady Blazers recovered from a one-set deficit to stun the Tigresses, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. The third-seeded Lady Blazers got 18 points from Wielyn Estoque, while Gayle Pascual (16) and Zamantha Nolasco (13) also reached double-digits in the come-from-behind win.

Game 2 is set for next Saturday. The winner will play Far Eastern University, which swept the Ateneo Blue Eagles 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 in their own quarterfinal series. "Lagi naman nating pipiliting manalo. Iba 'yung game natin noon. May pinanggalingan tayo or kung ano mang sitwasyon noon but this time, nakapag-rest tayo at nakapag-prepare," said CSB coach Jerry Yee. The Lady Blazers leaned on the troika of Estoque, Pascual and Nolasco in the fourth set and rode the momentum of their win in the decider. Back-to-back quick hits by Nolasco gave CSB an 8-5 lead, before Pascual took charge to push their advantage to five points, 11-6. headtopics.com

UST's Angeline Poyos conspired with Regina Jurado to bring the Tigresses closer, but Estoque put the finishing touches on the win for the Lady Blazers.

