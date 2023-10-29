Sri Lanka lets Chinese ship conduct research despite spying concerns

Sri Lanka has granted 48 hours for a Chinese vessel to conduct marine research off the island’s west coast under supervision, the foreign ministry said Sunday, despite Indian concerns that it could be a spy ship.

Earlier, Sri Lanka allowed the vessel to enter the main port of Colombo only for “replenishments” over concerns raised by neighbouring India that the craft could be used to spy against them. A spacecraft-tracking Chinese vessel last year raised security concerns from India, and Sri Lanka prohibited it from undertaking any research activities while in its waters.

“Apart from our scientists and researchers, the Sri Lanka navy too will be monitoring this vessel,” Fonseka told AFP. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN calls the Shi Yan 6 a “scientific research vessel” with a crew of 60 to conduct oceanography, geology and marine ecology tests. headtopics.com

It docked in Hambantota, a port in Sri Lanka’s south under a 99-year lease to the Chinese company that built it after Colombo was unable to service a $1.4 billion loan taken for the project.

