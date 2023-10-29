Sri Lanka lets Chinese ship conduct research despite spying concerns

Ministry spokesman Kapila Fonseka said Chinese research ship Shi Yan 6, which has been in Colombo since Wednesday, would be allowed to carry out work for two days starting Monday.
A spacecraft-tracking Chinese vessel last year raised security concerns from India, and Sri Lanka prohibited it from undertaking any research activities while in its waters. The 90-metre (300-foot) vessel is anchored at the Colombo harbour where a Chinese state-run company operates a deep sea terminal. There was no immediate comment from either the Chinese or Indian diplomatic missions in Sri Lanka after Colombo granted limited approvals to Shi Yan 6.
It docked in Hambantota, a port in Sri Lanka's south under a 99-year lease to the Chinese company that built it after Colombo was unable to service a $1.4 billion loan taken for the project.
Philippines Headlines
67 Pinoys, 10 Chinese caught looting warehouseA total of 77 people – 67 Filipinos and 10 Chinese – were arrested on Thursday after allegedly breaking into a warehouse in Pasay City that stored counterfeit products seized by the Bureau of Customs. Read more ⮕
Joint allied resupplies of Ayungin eyed in wake of Chinese rammingThe Armed Forces of the Philippines is to mount joint allied resupply missions for Marines stationed in Ayungin Shoal. Troop rotations-reprovisions no longer will be done by civilian bancas but by warships. Read more ⮕