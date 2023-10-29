Sparkle’s most fabulous and frightening spell was finally cast

Sparkle’s brightest starsAlden Richards,Barbie Forteza,David Licauco,Julie Anne San Jose,Kyline Alcantara,Ysabel Ortega,Miguel Tanfelix, andSanya Lopezwere amongst the crowd favorites that graced the hauntingly chic black carpet.Last Sunday, Oct. 22, Sparkle GMA Artist Center cast its most fabulous and frightening spell as it mounted the grandest and most-anticipated Halloween party of the year, The Sparkle Spell.

The spooktacular black carpet event highlighted the artistry of these Sparkle artists, who were also the creative brains behind their sensational and eerie costumes. From the concept to the execution, everything was flawless.

A livestream of the black carpet hosted by Martin Javier, Shuvee Etrata, Migs Almendras, and Janeena Chan was also broadcast on Sparkle’s TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube pages. The Sparkle Spell 2023 immediately trended on various social media platforms and became the talk of the town. headtopics.com

Sparkle’s brightest stars Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Julie Anne San Jose, Kyline Alcantara, Ysabel Ortega, Miguel Tanfelix, and Sanya Lopez were amongst the crowd favorites that graced the hauntingly chic black carpet.Before the clock strikes 12, these stars were also awarded for their knack for vision and inventiveness.

Love team Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega did not back down on the challenge and bagged the Fabulously Scary Costumes of the Night award having worn Mad Hatter and Alice, respectively.Meanwhile, the Most Fabulous Couple of the Night award was given to Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose who wore matching costumes from Scooby Doo. Rayver dressed up as Fred Jones while Julie channeled her inner Daphne Blake. headtopics.com

With the help of co-presenters, Oishi, Juju Glow, and Caltrate; major sponsors, Urban Smiles and IAM Worldwide; minor sponsor, Avignon; event partners JLA Seafoods, Sweet Comfort Events Management (on-the-day coordinators), TikTok Ph, House of Hermosa by Gideon, and Niceprint Photo; and companies Air Asia, Cebuana, Clinique, Premier Drip, Kemans, Merlion Entertainment, and Philip Stein, The Sparkle Spell 2023 came into fruition.

Filipinas face home squad Matildas before 60,000 fans in Sunday's super clashPERTH -- The boisterous home crowd. The elaborate pre-game show. And their formidable foes. Sarina Bolden thinks it's nothing new. Read more ⮕

Unleash the long weekend party vibes this Sunday on 'ASAP Natin 'To'Get ready for an electrifying pop extravaganza this long weekend as your favorite Kapamilya stars gather together with some of the proudest Pinoy bands and special guests to give you a world class concert experience this Sunday (October 29) on 'ASAP Natin 'To' on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5. Read more ⮕

‘Dance like it’s the last night of the world’Direct from a triumphant run in Sydney, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of Miss Saigon arrives in Manila for the first time ever in March 2024 Read more ⮕

When was the last time you looked up to a sky full of stars?Or why we no longer marvel at the sky above us as we once did Read more ⮕

Paul McCartney says ‘last’ Beatles song featuring John Lennon is ‘quite emotional’Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the last two living Beatles, have 'come together' to finish a song that the late John Lennon wrote and recorded in 1970 called 'Now and Then.' Read more ⮕

MPL S12: ECHO downs RSG, sets joust for last M5 slot with BlacklistECHO stayed alive in the hunt for the last M5 World Championship slot after eliminating RSG Philippines. Read more ⮕