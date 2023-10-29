Sparkle’s most fabulous and frightening spell was finally cast

Sparkle’s brightest starsAlden Richards,Barbie Forteza,David Licauco,Julie Anne San Jose,Kyline Alcantara,Ysabel Ortega,Miguel Tanfelix, andSanya Lopezwere amongst the crowd favorites that graced the hauntingly chic black carpet.Last Sunday, Oct. 22, Sparkle GMA Artist Center cast its most fabulous and frightening spell as it mounted the grandest and most-anticipated Halloween party of the year, The Sparkle Spell.
The spooktacular black carpet event highlighted the artistry of these Sparkle artists, who were also the creative brains behind their sensational and eerie costumes. From the concept to the execution, everything was flawless.
A livestream of the black carpet hosted by Martin Javier, Shuvee Etrata, Migs Almendras, and Janeena Chan was also broadcast on Sparkle’s TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube pages. The Sparkle Spell 2023 immediately trended on various social media platforms and became the talk of the town. headtopics.com
Sparkle’s brightest stars Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Julie Anne San Jose, Kyline Alcantara, Ysabel Ortega, Miguel Tanfelix, and Sanya Lopez were amongst the crowd favorites that graced the hauntingly chic black carpet.Before the clock strikes 12, these stars were also awarded for their knack for vision and inventiveness.
Love team Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega did not back down on the challenge and bagged the Fabulously Scary Costumes of the Night award having worn Mad Hatter and Alice, respectively.Meanwhile, the Most Fabulous Couple of the Night award was given to Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose who wore matching costumes from Scooby Doo. Rayver dressed up as Fred Jones while Julie channeled her inner Daphne Blake. headtopics.com
With the help of co-presenters, Oishi, Juju Glow, and Caltrate; major sponsors, Urban Smiles and IAM Worldwide; minor sponsor, Avignon; event partners JLA Seafoods, Sweet Comfort Events Management (on-the-day coordinators), TikTok Ph, House of Hermosa by Gideon, and Niceprint Photo; and companies Air Asia, Cebuana, Clinique, Premier Drip, Kemans, Merlion Entertainment, and Philip Stein, The Sparkle Spell 2023 came into fruition.