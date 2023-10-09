South Korean T1 and Chinese Weibo Gaming to Face Off in League of Legends World Final

South Korean powerhouse T1 take on China's Weibo Gaming in the League of Legends world final in Seoul on Sunday, aiming for a record fourth win in an event widely known as the Super Bowl of e-sports. Thousands of fans from around the world have descended on the capital of gaming-mad South Korea for the championship, which has rapidly grown since the first edition in 2011 into one of the crown jewels of the billion-dollar global e-sports industry





