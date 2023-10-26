South Korean court upholds ban on gay sex within armed forces

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea’s constitutional court on Thursday, October 26, narrowly upheld a law banning same-sex relations within the armed forces, citing a possible risk to the military’s combat readiness in a ruling criticized by activists as a setback for gay rights.

Under the country’s military criminal act, members of the armed forces face up to two years in prison for same-sex relationships. The law has been referred to the court and upheld by it four times since 2002.

In Thursday’s five-to-four ruling, the court said allowing same-sex relations could undermine discipline within the military and harm its combat capabilities. Rights groups have been urging the court to scrap what they termed an “outdated and bad” law, after the Supreme Court last year overturned a military court’s conviction of two soldiers sentenced to suspended prison terms for a consensual same-sex relationship. headtopics.com

South Korea has one of the world’s largest active armies, with all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 required to serve between 18 and 21 months. – Rappler.com

South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to RussiaSEOUL, South Korea—South Korea, the US and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia, saying Thursday that such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Read more ⮕

South Korean academic acquitted of defaming World War II ‘comfort women’Defining the News Read more ⮕

Japan, South Korea express concern over West Philippine Sea collisionThe wRap's highlights: Collision in West PH Sea, Jisoo & Ahn Bo-hyun, ENHYPEN Read more ⮕

Anniversary of South Korea's deadly Halloween crush approachesSouth Korea on Sunday is set to commemorate the first anniversary of the deadly Halloween crush incident which killed 159 people. Read more ⮕

Dressing up like your favorite Korean idols every day becomes easy with Levi’sFrom playing with neutrals and rediscovering the classics to exploring new ways of wearing denim, the American fashion label has your back in infusing your daily ‘fits with the vibrant and dynamic style of your South Korean idols. Explore more at levi.com. Read more ⮕

Mga sundalong Pinoy na sumabak sa Korean war, kinilalaMga sundalong Pinoy na sumabak sa Korean War, binigyang pugay Read more ⮕