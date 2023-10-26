South Korean academic acquitted of defaming World War II ‘comfort women’

Seoul – A South Korean professor who challenged the consensus view of Japan’s wartime sex slaves was acquitted of defaming the victims on Thursday, overturning an earlier verdict.

In her 2013 book “The Comfort Women of the Empire”, she suggested the reality was more complex, with some women volunteering — though without necessarily knowing what their fate would be. Many were told that they would get factory jobs.

Six years ago, a Seoul court ordered the academic to pay a 10 million won ($7,357) fine for defaming victims, who remain highly sensitive historical figures in South Korea. The court said that it was difficult to see them as "indications of facts that can be punished for defamation".

Park welcomed the verdict, saying that it would pave the way for people to comprehend the complexities and subtleties of sensitive and painful historical events.

