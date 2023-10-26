South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to Russia

A joint statement by the top diplomats of South Korea, the US and Japan came days after Russia’s foreign minister scoffed at a recent US claim that his country received munitions from North Korea, saying that Washington has failed to prove the allegation.

“Such weapons deliveries, several of which we now confirm have been completed, will significantly increase the human toll of Russia’s war of aggression,” it said. North Korea and Russia—both locked in separate confrontations with the US and its allies—have recently taken steps to strengthen their military ties. Speculation about North Korea’s provision of conventional arms to refill Russia’s exhausted weapons stores flared last month, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia’s Far East to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military facilities.

During his visit to Pyongyang last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a reception speech that Russia valued North Korea's "unwavering" support for its war on Ukraine. After returning to Moscow, Lavrov dismissed the US accusation of the North Korean arms transfers, saying that "the Americans keep accusing everyone." Earlier this month, the White House said that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential for any transfer of nuclear- or ballistic missile-related technology to (North Korea),” the statement said. It noted arms transfers to and from North Korea would violate UN Security Council resolutions, which Russia, a permanent Security Council member, previously voted for.

Among the military assets North Korea reportedly wants to manufacture with Russian assistance are spy satellites. Two recent North Korean attempts to place a spy satellite into orbit failed for technical reasons, and North Korea vowed a third launch in October. But South Korea's Unification Ministry said Thursday there have been no signs of an impending launch at the North's main launch facility.