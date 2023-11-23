South Korea to Suspend Inter-Korean Agreement After North's Satellite Launch

South Korea will partially suspend an inter-Korean agreement to restart frontline aerial surveillance of North Korea after the North launched a military spy satellite in violation of UN bans. The North claimed to have placed a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in its third launch attempt this year.





South Korea military says assists stranded North Korean vesselA South Korean patrol boat on Sunday assisted on 'humanitarian grounds' a North Korean vessel stranded near the countries' maritime border for 10 days, Seoul's military said.

US, South Korea, Japan to share North Korea missile warning dataSEOUL: The defense chiefs of the United States, South Korea and Japan agreed on Sunday to activate a real-time data-sharing operation on North Korean missile launches next month, the allies said.

US and South Korea Update Security Agreement to Counter North Korea's ThreatsThe United States and South Korea have updated their bilateral security agreement to better counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The move came after high-level military talks in Seoul, where the allies discussed enhancing defense exercises with Japan and improving information-sharing on North Korean missile launches.

South Korea Suspends Military Agreement with North Korea After Spy Satellite LaunchSouth Korea on Wednesday suspended part of a 2018 military agreement with North Korea after it defied warnings from the United States and launched a spy satellite. Click the photo to read more:

South Korea, US and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to RussiaSEOUL, South Korea—South Korea, the US and Japan strongly condemned what they call North Korea’s supply of munitions and military equipment to Russia, saying Thursday that such weapons shipments sharply increase the human toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

US, South Korea sharpen deterrence plans vs North's nuke threatsSEOUL: The United States and South Korea on Monday updated a bilateral security agreement with the aim of more effectively countering North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

