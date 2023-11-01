South Korea chamber lauds plan to grant EV perks, but cites PHL’s infra deficiency

However, Um said the challenge lies in the lack of charging stations and infrastructure in the Philippines. Of which, majority will be two wheelers and e-trikes along with e-PUVs (public utility vehicles) and e-bus.

With this, the local report noted “under the consumer subsidy program, the government is looking to provide consumers with direct financial rebates or discounts when they purchase an EV.” The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) also said last week that it backs the government’s plans of giving more incentives to both manufacturers and consumers of EVs, noting that the country should take advantage of the law on EVs.

The Trade official explained it was “future-oriented” at the time the negotiations for the FTA began in 2019. Rodolfo explained that Chapter 7 of the FTA states that “the parties, on the basis of mutual benefits, shall explore and undertake cooperative activities focusing on the following areas: industrial development including health and life sciences-related manufacturing and cooperation on processing of technology metals.”

Rodolfo said the two countries that are “really very good when it comes to EV batteries” are China and South Korea.

