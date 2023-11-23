South China Sea, transnational crimes top priority at Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum

The complicated issue on the South China Sea and how countries can effectively battle transnational crimes topped the list of priority subjects in this year’s Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) held in the Philippines.

Briefing journalists at the sidelines of the 31st APPF opening day Thursday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez reported the attendance of 275 foreign delegates coming from 19 APPF member-countries, and 27 draft resolutions laid out before them. These cover issues in combatting transnational crimes (5), strengthening the capacity of parliaments to promote peace and stability (10), gender and sustainable development goals (4); women and leadership (5); education and culture (4), universal health care (2) and critical infrastructures (3). These agreements will be thoroughly discussed during the three-day forum, with the decision to end through a “consensus” and release of a unified resolution, Zubiri said





