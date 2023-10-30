South Africa standsall alone at summit of Rugby World Cup as new eras beckon

But before long, those two giants and rugby as a whole will emerge from World Cup fever and face the prospect of entirely new eras. They’ll all do it with a hint of trepidation.

And the Rugby World Cup itself will not be the same the next time it kicks off in Australia in 2027. The sport’s showpiece The 12-11 win over New Zealand in Saturday’s final was the last hurrah. Nienaber will leave as head coach. Erasmus stays on as South Africa’s director of rugby for now.

Erasmus and Nienaber won their first World Cup a year after coming in and the Springboks now have more titles than anyone having played two less tournaments than the others because of apartheid. The Springboks have four titles from eight appearances, an incredible 50 percent strike rate at the Rugby World Cup. Erasmus and Nienaber have a 100 percent strike rate.THAT task falls to Scott “Razor” Robertson, who has the head coach job already having been appointed in March to take over from 2024. headtopics.com

“This one is going to stink for a bit as all losses do. It’s pretty tough at the moment,” New Zealand center Rieko Ioane said. What’s of primary concern for the development of the sport is the four years between World Cups, when are in the large part ignored by the rugby superpowers before everyone suddenly celebrates their participation at the big show. Take Samoa, which nearly beat former champion England in this World Cup having played a total of 13 matches in the four-year gap since the last World Cup. from 2026.

