South Africa accuses Israel of breaching UN Genocide Convention

South Africa accuses Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention and launches a case at the International Court of Justice. Pretoria urges Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza immediately.





UN Court Hears South Africa's Allegation of Genocide by IsraelThe United Nations' top court has opened hearings into South Africa's allegation that Israel's war with Hamas amounts to genocide against Palestinians. South Africa is asking for an immediate suspension of Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The dispute involves Israel's national identity as a Jewish state and South Africa's comparison of Israel's policies to its own history under apartheid.

President Biden Warns Israel of Losing International SupportPresident Joe Biden warns that Israel is losing international support due to its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. He emphasizes the need for a humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

War in Gaza Kills Over 21,000, WHO Warns of Grave PerilThe Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry has said war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting—triggered by Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel—which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in need

Israeli Vision for Post-War Gaza: Emulating West Bank ModelThe Israeli vision for post-war Gaza is to emulate the occupied West Bank model by having some designated authority running civic affairs while Israel maintains security control. Netanyahu seeks to obliterate Hamas for its attack on October 7, Israel's bloodiest day ever, seemingly willing to raze much of Gaza to the ground and risk reimposing a military occupation in the enclave Israel left in 2005.

Israel Intensifies Fighting Against Hamas in GazaIsrael intensifies its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, worsening the dire conditions for civilians. Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages. Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are cancelled due to the war.

US International Image Suffers as Biden Backs Israel in Conflict with HamasNearly three years after United States President Joe Biden took office vowing 'America is back,' the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

