Son of female victim in viral bus shooting video considered person of interest

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now looking at the son of the female victim in the viral bus shooting video as a possible person of interest. According to Police Colonel Jean Fajardo, chief of the PNP Public Information Office, the female victim filed a carnapping charge against her son, who later posted bail.

“Medyo malalim po yung naging alitan ng mag-ina maliban po dito sa alleged na pagfa-file ng kaso ng carnapping, but I'm not at liberty to discuss the other details para di po macompromise yung ongoing investigation,” Fajardo said on Thursday. (There’s a deeply-rooted conflict between the mother and son aside from the alleged filing of carnapping, but I’m not at liberty to discuss the other details so that the ongoing investigation will not be compromised,) The police official identified the victims as a 60-year old female from Cauayan, Isabela and a 55-year old male from South Cotabato. The two victims were reportedly live-in partners and are businesspeopl

