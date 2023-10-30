Some voters prefer mall precincts after pilot testing for BSKE

MANILA — Voters who were able to cast their votes in malls would like to see mall voting again in the next elections, they said on Monday.
In Robinsons Magnolia, one of the participating malls in Quezon City, polls opened promptly at 7 a.m. Eighty two-year-old Adoracion del Rosario, who queued since 6 a.m., was first in line to vote. Nanay Doring said she found mall voting more convenient for senior citizens like her.
While mall hours were not adjusted for the elections, the mall operator made sure that mall facilities such as restrooms, elevators, and escalators were accessible to the public even before polls opened. headtopics.com
With the successful pilot testing, Garcia hoped for a nationwide implementation of mall voting for the next midterm elections in 2025.
