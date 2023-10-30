Some spray paints sold in Davao contain toxic lead

ENVIRONMENTAL health groups Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) and the EcoWaste Coalition have deplored the illegal sale of some paint products with high lead content in Davao City. Based on the sampling conducted by the groups coinciding with the UN-backed International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week this October 22 to 28, some aerosol paints with lead content exceeding the 90 parts per million (ppm) limit are unlawfully sold in the city.
According to the X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) chemical screening performed by the EcoWaste Coalition, the following products contained violative levels of lead:Parlux Spray Paint (canary yellow) with 48,930 ppmYestar Spray Paint (art yellow) with 29,150 ppmChappie Spray Paint (orange-red) with 12,490 ppmNikko Spray Paint (grass green) with 2,808 ppmBad Axe Spray Paint (sky blue) with 2,618 ppm Also, past analyses of other bright-colored Bad Axe, Nikko, and Parlux Spray Paints obtained from...
