Solons won’t engage in fruitless arguments with critics

The House of Representatives will not dignify criticisms and invectives lodged against its members in connection with the ongoing move to amend the Constitution through a people’s initiative, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Thursday. Romualdez said the House remains focused on its legislative tasks instead of engaging in “fruitless arguments” with detractors. “We here in Congress always think of how we can give a better life to all Filipinos,” Romualdez said in Filipino.

“What service can we provide, what program project will benefit the public? So here in our so-called Charter change, this…. The Constitution is for the Filipino — not for the congressman, not for the President, not for the Senate, it’s for the people.”“That is the freedom of expression. I always respect the opinion of others,” he sai





