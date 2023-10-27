Solons rally behind Speaker anew

A group of legislators have cited Speaker Martin Romualdez for his “decisive, result-oriented leadership” that has transformed the House of Representatives into a pivotal partner of President Marcos in his goal to sustain a robust economy post-pandemic and make growth sustainable and inclusive for all Filipinos.

In a joint statement, Reps. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Miguel Luis Villafuerte, and Tsuyoshi Anthony Horibata of Camarines Sur expressed their strong and continued support for Romualdez at the helm of the bigger, highly productive chamber of the 19th Congress.

“Because of his decisive, result-oriented leadership, Speaker Martin (Romualdez) has managed to shepherd through the 300-plus strong House this early the final approval of all of the President’s priority bills for the year—three months ahead of schedule,” Villafuerte, president of the National Unity Party and former CamSur governor, said. headtopics.com

“The House has certainly been a highly productive legislative chamber on the Romualdez watch, crafting a substantial number of social protection measures in support of the commitment of President Marcos not to leave any Filipino behind in his Administration’s quest for a peaceful and prosperous nation,” Migz Villafuerte, also a former governor, said.

Horibata said: “Under the Speaker’s leadership, the bigger chamber has likewise passed a substantial number of measures meant to further stimulate the economy post-pandemic, and create more jobs and livelihood opportunities in step with the Marcos administration’s goal of inclusive high growth.” headtopics.com

The CamSur congressmen noted the earlier-than-expected passage in the chamber of all 20 priority bills targeted for approval by the President and the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) by end-December 2023.

