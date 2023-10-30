Smoke rises over Gaza as Israeli army intensifies military strikes

Israel is expanding ground operations in Gaza and its fighter jets have struck hundreds more Hamas targets, the Israeli military said on Sunday, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the second phase of a three-week-old war.

Telephone and internet communications were partially restored in Gaza after a more than day-long blackout that had badly impacted rescue operations as Israel pounded targets of the militant Hamas group that controls the territory.

Gaza civilians should move south where humanitarian efforts 'will be expanding': Israeli militaryDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israeli military releases videos of ground forces and strikes in GazaThe Israeli military released footage on Sunday (October 29) of what it says was expansion of ground activities in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Drone footage of mosque hit by Israeli airstrike in Gaza's Deir Al-BalahDrone footage showed the destruction caused to the Bilal Bin Rabah mosque in Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, after an Israeli airstrike on Sunday (October 29). Read more ⮕

Hamas: Battling Israeli troops on the ground in GazaThe armed wing of Hamas said late Friday its fighters were battling Israeli forces inside Gaza, after Israel said it would expand its ground operations against the Palestinian militant group in the territory. Read more ⮕

Israeli warplanes hit 150 'underground targets' in Gaza: armyIsraeli fighter jets struck 150 'underground targets' in northern Gaza during an intense night of raids, the army said Saturday. Read more ⮕

Israeli strikes destroy 'hundreds' of Gaza buildings –rescuersIsrael's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after fierce overnight bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings three weeks into a war sparked by the deadliest attack in the country's history. Read more ⮕