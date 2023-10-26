Smart taps into Google Cloud AI to help personalize digital services for Filipinos

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has partnered with Google Cloud to enhance the accessibility of critical digital services for Filipinos. This partnership has enabled Smart to become one of the first communication service providers in the Asia Pacific region to integrate Google Cloud's AI-powered solution.

The said collaboration includes Searce, a top global cloud computing solutions and technology services provider that specializes in cloud, AI and analytics providing technical implementation support. And with Google Cloud's Telecom Subscriber Insights which ingests data from various sources, provides contextual insights on subscribers’ propensity to consume services, and presents personalized recommendations to their devices for activation, Smart hopes to get a deeper understanding of how subscribers consume mobile data and gaps in rural coverage.

With the Philippines’ digital economy set to grow 20% year-on-year between now and 2025, mobile connectivity plays an increasingly central role in how Filipinos access essential services like food, transport, and the purchase of daily items. headtopics.com

Smart will also use Telecom Subscriber Insights to design more inclusive mobile services for subscribers by identifying both patterns and gaps in connectivity. With real-time insights from customer data, Smart could, for instance, help subscribers optimize their data consumption while streaming content by alerting the user to adjust the resolution of their video.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud to be the first communication services provider in Asia Pacific to adopt Telecom Subscriber Insights will empower us to better serve Filipino mobile users whenever and wherever they need us. This is a huge step toward our commitment to always put our customers first and provide them with the best mobile experience powered by our superior network,” said Alex O. Caeg, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business – Individual, Smart Communications, Inc.. headtopics.com

