SM’s Steven Tan named Winshang's 2023 International Influential Person in Shopping Centers

Tan, who assumed the role of president of SM Supermalls in 2020, has been a key figure in the growth and innovation of the mall chain in the Philippines and China. As president, he oversees mall operations in both countries, carrying forward SM’s 65-year legacy of retail innovation and outstanding customer service.
The mall's strategies—adapting the tenancy mix, creating novel reasons to attract visitors to malls, targeting new customer segments through innovative marketing and developing omnichannel services—enabled them to gain the trust and loyalty of modern shoppers during the pandemic.Because of this, SM managed to recover and exceed pre-pandemic revenues and income by 2023. In line with their latest expansion program, SM continues to open new malls in China and the Philippines.
Tan’s exceptional efforts were also honored by various international organizations over the years. He received numerous accolades including the 2021 Asia's Most Influential by Tatler Asia, the 2022 Asia Pacific Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards Leadership Commitment by United Nations (UN) Women, and the Global Filipino Executive of the Year at the Asian Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Awards just to name a few.
Tan, shared the Winshang Golden Censer Prize with his two co-awardees namely Powerlong Real Estate Holding co-president Chen Deli and SCE Commercial Management Holding chairman of the board Huang Lun.SM Supermalls is a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings Inc., with 85 malls in the Philippines and eight in China.