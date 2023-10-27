SM’s Steven Tan named Winshang’s  2023 International Influential Person in shopping centers

The Golden Censer Prize is a large-scale professional recognition of China’s commercial real estate and famous brands initiated by Winshang, in collaboration with mainstream industrial media, based on field research, data analysis, and media surveys among others.

Tan, who assumed the role of President of SM Supermalls in 2020, has been a key figure in the growth and innovation of the mall chain in the Philippines and China. As President, he oversees mall operations in both countries, carrying forward SM’s 65-year legacy of retail innovation and outstanding customer service.

Under his leadership, SM Supermalls withstood the challenges of the pandemic and rebounded as the economy slowly opened up amid the global health crisis. With the guidance of the Sy family, Tan made sure that SM responded with an agile, innovative, and proactive approach to cater to the needs of all stakeholders, from employees and tenants to shoppers. headtopics.com

Tan, shared the Winshang Golden Censer Prize with his two co-awardees namely Powerlong Real Estate Holding’s Co-President, Chen Deli, and SCE Commercial Management Holding’s Chairman of the Board, Huang Lun.

SM Supermalls is a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings Inc., with 85 malls in the Philippines and 8 in China.

