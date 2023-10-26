SM prime to open SM City Sto. Tomas in Batangas on Oct. 27

27SM PRIME Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) is set to open SM City Sto. Tomas in Batangas on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.SM City Sto. Tomas is the fourth SM Supermalls in the Province of Batangas and 85th mall of SM Prime in the Philippines, and spans 110,000 square meters of gross floor area. SM City Sto.

Tomas is situated along Maharlika Highway, San Bartolome, Santo Tomas City, Batangas, and is strategically located at the intersection of highways traversing the provinces of Laguna, Batangas and Quezon.SM City Sto. Tomas follows the success of SM City Batangas, SM City Lipa, and SM Center Lemery in Batangas. Once opened, SM Prime will have 61 malls in the provincial areas of the Philippines and 24 malls in Metro Manila.

