SM lights up Christmas season in CAMANAVA

The enchanting spirit of the holiday season has awakened in CAMANAVA area as SM Supermalls unveils a wondrous journey filled with mesmerizing Christmas Centerpieces. The magic began to unfold at SM City Grand Central on October 26, followed by SM City Valenzuela on October 27, and SM Center Sangandaan on October 28.

Sprawled at the mall atrium, SM City Grand Central is set to dazzle shoppers with a centerpiece that is both grandiose and luminous. Upon entering the mall, shoppers will be greeted by a towering display of Color-Changing Glowing Led Letter Blocks, carefully arranged to spell out the timeless greeting “Grand Holidays”.

Adding to the enchantment, SM City Grand Central’s Grand Holiday will be adorned with towering star poles and reindeer as well as Santa’s gigantic red chair and sleigh. The warm glow of these enchanting lights will instantly transport shoppers into the holiday spirit, setting the stage for a joyful shopping experience for all who pass by. headtopics.com

Drawing inspiration from “Christmas on Parade” at Pacific Place, SM City Valenzuela’s Christmas in Transit centerpiece promises to transport shoppers on a whimsical journey through the holiday season. Taking center stage is a whimsical Santa and his merry squad, all set to embark on a festive adventure in a Cartoon-type car adorned with an assortment of luggage and travel essentials.

The colors of the season are very much alive as SM Center Sangandaan decks the halls with the sparkling timeless charm of gold, green, and red, symbolizing the time-honored traditions of Christmas. Comprising a breathtaking ensemble of Christmas trees of varying heights and a constellation of stand-alone brilliant stars, SM Center Sangandaan’s Centerpiece is a dreamy visual spectacle that is sure to linger in the hearts of all who behold it. headtopics.com

Ground battles rage in Gaza as communications cut offDefining the News Read more ⮕

Early Christmas in CaloocanDefining the News Read more ⮕

Petal Ads showcases cutting-edge mobile advertising platform at IMMAP DigiCon 2023: DIGIMAX SummitDefining the News Read more ⮕

Army dominates ROTC Games National ChampionshipsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Brodeths all primed for PPS Dumaguete rompDefining the News Read more ⮕

35-foot-tall Christmas tree lighting highlights Cauayan City's festive spiritDefining the News Read more ⮕