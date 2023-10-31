SM City Manila unveils 50-ft Christmas tree

The festive launch was graced by distinguished guests (from left): Director of the Department of Tourism Culture and Arts of Manila Charlie Dungo, Manila City Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto, Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, SM Supermalls Regional Operations Manager of Central 2 Chris Martin Coquia, SM City Manila Assistant Mall Manager Kimberly Razal, and National University Executive Vice President Dr. Rosauro Manuel.

The guests added a special brilliance to this joyous occasion, symbolizing unity and shared joy as SM City Manila embarks on a season of togetherness and celebration.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: SM City Manila rings in the holiday spirit with 50-foot tall Christmas treeThe 50-feet Christmas tree adorned in colorful holiday decors, surrounded by impressive kaleidoscope towers, and an enchanting snow globe.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: 303 Manila City Jail inmates voteIn what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: SILIPIN: Botohan sa pinakamalaki, pinakamaliit na barangay sa Metro ManilaSa Caloocan City matatagpuan ang pinakamalaki at pinakamaliit na barangay sa Metro Manila.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: SM City Sta. Mesa unveils magical Christmas launchOn October 28, the mall illuminated its 54-foot Christmas tree, marking the official start of the mall’s holiday season. The event was graced by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, SM City Sta. Mesa mall manager Von Aaron Tan along with SM executives, SAVP for operations Johanna Mellisa Rupisan and regional operations manager Chris Martin Coqui.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: At least eight dead in India train crash: reportsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕