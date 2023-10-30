SLEX, MCX to increase toll next month

MANILA, Philippines — Starting November 3, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) will implement increase in toll fees in South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX).

TRB said that the increase in toll fees will be implemented in two tranches "to protect the general welfare, curb existing inflationary situation and to mitigate the impact of the toll rate adjustments.”

The first tranche will be implemented this year while the second tranche will be implemented next year. Additional P10 for Class 1, P20 for Class 2, and, P30 for Class 3 vehicles shall be paid by motorists traveling from Alabang to Calamba. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, price increments of P4 for Class 1, P6 for Class 2 and P8 for Class 3 vehicles will be paid by motorists traveling from Calamba to Sto. Tomas Batangas. SLEX's toll rates are being adjusted periodically for the first time since 2011, following petitions for an increase in 2012 and 2014.

